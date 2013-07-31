By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 Patients going to a hospital
for surgery care about many things, from how kind the nurses are
to how good the food is, but Consumers Union (CU) figures what
they care about most is whether they stay in the hospital longer
than they should and whether they come out alive.
In the first effort of its kind, the nonprofit publisher of
Consumer Reports magazine released ratings of 2,463 U.S.
hospitals in all 50 states on Wednesday, based on the quality of
surgical care. The group used two measures: the percentage of
Medicare patients who died in the hospital during or after their
surgery, and the percentage who stayed in the hospital longer
than expected based on standards of care for their condition.
Both are indicators of complications and overall quality of
care, said Dr John Santa, medical director of Consumer Reports
Health.
The ratings will surely ignite debate, especially since many
nationally renowned hospitals earned only mediocre ratings. The
Cleveland Clinic, some Mayo Clinic hospitals in Minnesota, and
Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, for instance, rated no
better than midway between "better" and "worse" on the CU scale,
worse than many small hospitals. Because CU had only limited
access to data, the ratings also underline the difficulty
patients have finding objective information on the quality of
care at a given facility.
Nevertheless, "this is a step in the right direction," said
Paul Levy, former president of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical
Center in Boston, who was not involved in the project. "To
whatever extent you can empower patients to get better care and
become partners in pushing the healthcare system to make
improvements is to the good."
CU's ratings are based on Medicare claims and clinical
records data from 2009 to 2011 for 86 kinds of surgery,
including back operations, knee and hip replacements, and
angioplasty. The rates are adjusted to account for the fact that
some hospitals treat older or sicker patients, and exclude data
on patients who were transferred from other hospitals. These are
often difficult cases that, CU felt, should not be counted
against the receiving hospital.
Although the ratings do not explicitly incorporate
complications such as infections, heart attacks, strokes, or
other problems after surgery, the length-of-stay data captures
those problems, said Santa.
Some of the findings are counterintuitive. Many teaching
hospitals, widely regarded as pinnacles of excellence and
usually found at the top of rankings like those of U.S. News &
World Report, fell in the middle of the pack.
"This isn't the first time we've seen this sort of
surprise," said Dr Marty Makary, a surgeon at Johns Hopkins
Hospital and author of the 2012 book, "Unaccountable: What
Hospitals Won't Tell You and How Transparency Can Revolutionize
Health Care." "For a complex procedure you're probably better
off at a well-known academic hospital, but for many common
operations less-known, smaller hospitals have mastered the
procedures and may do even better" with post-surgical care.
NOT 'A TRUE PICTURE'
The Cleveland Clinic's chief quality officer, Dr Michael
Henderson, said CU's methodology, which gave his hospital a
middle-of-the-scale rating below that of such Ohio hospitals as
the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon and the Institute for
Orthopaedic Surgery in Lima, "doesn't give you a true picture"
of the quality of surgical care. Much better, he said, is actual
outcome data - how well patients undergoing any given procedure
fare - which Cleveland is a pioneer in making public via its
website.
Experts at other big-name hospitals whose CU ratings fell
short of their reputations also questioned the methodology. "The
accuracy of claims data," like that CU used, "is very low or
unknown," said Dr Peter Provonost of Hopkins.
CU also found that several urban hospitals did well despite
serving many poorer, sicker patients, including Mount Sinai
Hospital in New York and University Hospitals Case Medical
Center in Cleveland. Rural hospitals did better, on average,
than other hospitals, and many hospitals practically unknown
beyond their zip code outranked famous ones, including Kenmore
Mercy near Buffalo, New York; Arrowhead in Glendale, Arizona;
Sacramento Medical Center in California; and Arkansas Heart in
Little Rock.
Hospital choice matters more for some procedures than
others. Length of stay for hip and knee replacements and back
surgery varied widely, for instance, while hospitals' scores for
colon surgery and hysterectomy were more similar to one another.
Like other experts pushing for greater "medical
transparency" - that is, reporting data on how patients fare
after treatments - CU's Santa said available data, including
that used by CU, is far from perfect.
The American College of Surgeons collects data on surgical
outcomes, such as the rate of infections at the surgical site
and urinary tract infections, through its National Surgical
Quality Improvement Program. The group will not release the data
to the public because it promised confidentiality to hospitals
providing the data, said Dr Clifford Ko, a cancer surgeon at
UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center who is involved in the
project. However, 102 of about 500 participating hospitals
voluntarily report some of their data to the federal Center for
Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"I think the public would be surprised at all the data
they're not allowed to see," said Santa. "One of the reasons we
did this was to stimulate debate and irritate people"
enough to force hospitals and others to be open about the
quality of care they provide. Many critics of CU's methods agree
with that goal. Hopkins' Provonost, for instance, has called for
a medical version of the Securities and Exchange Commission to
require hospitals to report patient outcomes, just as the SEC
requires public companies to report financial data.
Until and unless that happens, the lack of transparency can
be expensive, not only in lives but also in dollars. Last week
the Leapfrog Group, whose employer-members provide health
insurance to workers, released a calculator of "hidden hospital
surcharges," the amount that errors, accidents, infections and
injuries cost payers.
On average, said Leapfrog president and chief executive Leah
Binder calculates, a patient treated at a hospital with a grade
of "C" or lower on an A-to-E scale of safety incurs $7,780 in
costs due to medical errors.
The CU report is available at
www.ConsumerReports.org/cro/hospitalratings0913.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Prudence Crowther)