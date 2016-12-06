UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 U.S.-based website domain name provider GoDaddy Inc said it would buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including debt, as it looks to expand beyond the initial set-up of websites.
GoDaddy said it would explore options for HEG's PlusServer managed hosting business, including a possible sale.
HEG is currently owned by European private equity firm Cinven, which acquired the business in August 2013.
Reuters had reported last month that GoDaddy was in exclusive talks to buy the company. ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.