LONDON Nov 24 Banks are lining up around 1.5bn of debt financing to back a potential sale of European web hosting provider Host Europe Group to web hosting firm GoDaddy , as the two companies enter exclusive talks , banking sources said on Thursday.

Private equity owner Cinven bought Host Europe in 2013 for £438m and expanded the business with a series of bolt-on acquisitions. It decided to sell the company in an auction process, which attracted a number of potential buyers.

Final bids were due November 21 and GoDaddy, owned by private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, is now the frontrunner, with an outcome expected in a week or so, the sources said.

Banks -- expected to include Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBC -- are lining up a debt financing to back a potential deal between the two parties, totalling around 1.5bn or 4.5 times combined Ebitda, the sources said.

If a deal is struck, the financing could be launched before the year end.

A financing of this size would be welcomed by Europe's very liquid leveraged loan market, which has been eager for new paper and event driven deals as demand has far outweighed supply so far this year.

Cinven, GoDaddy and KKR declined to comment. Silver Lake was not immediately available to comment.

Other bidders were expected to include German internet services provider United Internet, which teamed up with private equity firm Warburg Pincus, and private equity firm Centerbridge.

Deutsche Telekom withdrew from the bidding process, as did Permira, which teamed with Interroute, part-owned by investor Aleph Capital. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)