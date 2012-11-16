Nov 16 Twinkies maker Hostess Brands Inc could not avoid liquidation, even if members of its bakers' union ended their strike immediately and went back to work, the company's chief executive told CNBC on Friday.

Hostess said early Friday it would seek court permission to go out of business, shedding most of its 18,500 jobs, after a strike by thousands of its workers. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)