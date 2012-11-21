NEW YORK Nov 21 Hostess Brands Inc has received a "flood of inquiries" from a range of parties interested in buying several of its brands, the snack cake maker's lawyer said on Wednesday.

In a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, the lawyer, Heather Lennox of Jones Day, said Hostess expects to find "stalking horse" bidders for some brands within a few weeks, with court-supervised auctions to follow.