NEW YORK Feb 25 Hostess Brands set a bank meeting for Wednesday to launch a $450 million term loan that will back the buyout of the company's snack cake brands including Twinkies by Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos & Co.

The seven-year facility will be syndicated alongside a $60 million asset-based revolving credit, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Credit Suisse leads the deal.

Lender commitments to the loan will be due March 8. (Editing By Jon Methven)