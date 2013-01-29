NEW YORK Jan 29 Private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos & Co are near a deal to buy snack cake brands including Twinkies from bankrupt Hostess Brands Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A deal, part of Hostess's bankruptcy reorganization, is not yet final, said the source, who declined to be identified as the discussions are not public.

Spokesmen for Metropoulos and Apollo were not immediately available to comment. Hostess declined to comment. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)