Dec 3 Host Hotels and Resorts said its
European joint venture bought five hotels in Paris and
Amsterdam from Goldman Sachs' Whitehall unit for about
440 million euros ($572.26 million).
Host Hotels, which holds 33.4 percent stake in the joint
venture, said in a statement that the deal was partially funded
by a 250 million euro loan.
The five properties include Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel
& Conference Center, Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel, Renaissance
Paris La Defense Hotel, Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel and
Courtyard Paris La Defense West - Colombes.
Marriott International had sold three of these
hotels to indirect subsidiaries of Whitehall Street Global Real
Estate Limited Partnership 2005 in 2006. ()