* Q4 FFO 31 cents/share, in line with Street view
* 2012 outlook is below Street view
* Shares off 4 pct
(Adds forecast, share fall, analyst note)
Feb 14 Host Hotels & Resorts, a
lodging real estate investment trust, posted higher quarterly
results as room rates rose, but its outlook trailed estimates
and its shares fell 4 percent.
The company said funds from operations, a key profitability
measure that excludes items such as gains and losses from sales
of depreciable operating properties, will likely range from 97
cents to $1.04 a share this year. That is below analysts'
average forecast of $1.08.
Revenue per available room, another important metric, is
expected to rise 4 percent to 6 percent, Host said.
"We expect the stronger economic recovery that re-appeared
in the fall of 2011 to continue into 2012," despite concern
about European debt issues and U.S. political rancor, Chief
Executive Ed Walter said during a conference call.
Nomura Equity Research analyst Harry Curtis called Host's
2012 forecast "a bit cautious," adding in a note to clients that
Marriott International Inc could give a similar view
when it posts quarterly results on Wednesday. Much of Host's
holdings include Marriott-branded properties.
Host's fourth-quarter funds from operations rose to $224
million, or 31 cents a share, from $177 million, or 26 cents a
share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 31 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly net income was $16 million, compared with a
year-earlier loss of $6 million.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.66 billion, while analysts had
expected $1.65 billion.
At hotels open at least a year, fourth-quarter RevPAR --
obtained by multiplying the room rate by the occupancy rate --
rose 5.9 percent to $131.23, reflecting a 3.8 percent
improvement in the average room rate and higher occupancy.
Host shares were down 4 percent to $16.33 at midday on the
New York Stock Exchange. Marriott was down 2.2 percent at
$35.15.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and John Wallace)