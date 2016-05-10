May 10 Hotai Motor :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$12 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$6,554,150,208 in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG2j

