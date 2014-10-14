Oct 14 During your next hotel stay, would you
give up clean sheets in exchange for food vouchers or discounted
Internet access?
That was an easy choice recently for Glenda Oakley, 31, who
stayed at a Westin hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. When
Oakley checked in, she was offered vouchers for hotel services
or loyalty points to forego housekeeping - everything from
having the bed made to having the bathroom cleaned. She ended up
parlaying the hotel credits into $100 worth of Internet service
during her nine-day stay.
"I don't need extra towels...or someone else to make my
bed daily," said Oakley, an Army veteran and motivational
speaker from San Antonio, Texas.
Giving up in-room hotel housekeeping in exchange for points,
discounts or a cash voucher is a growing trend, fully embraced
by Starwood, one of the largest hotel operators in the
country.
Also on board are an assortment of independent properties,
like the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Lake House
at High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, New York; and Seven Springs
Mountain Resort in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania.
In Starwood's case, guests are given the choice of a $5
voucher to use on-site, 250-500 points in the Starwood frequent
traveler program (depending on the hotel), or other ways to
trade for on-site services for each day other than checkout day.
About 3.4 million guests participated in 2012, and a
projected 7.5 million will participate in the "Make a Green
Choice" program this year at Starwood's properties, among which
are Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Luxury Collection and W, said
Andrea Pinabell, vice president for sustainability, global
citizenship for Starwood. The options should be available at
most of the company's properties globally by next year.
Starwood benefits by saving on labor costs, utilities and
supplies. It also gets to tout a "green" initiative, said Jason
Cochran, editor-in-chief of the travel website Frommers.com.
"They have the happy effect of both letting housekeeping off
the hook for cleaning, which can save a hotel money, and
establishing a lower expectation of maintenance on the part of
the customer, which can result in a higher satisfaction rate,"
Cochran said.
UNMADE BED
Experts say the key question to ask yourself is: How
important is it that the room be cleaned every day? At most
hotels that offer these deals, you can still get certain
amenities upon request, like clean towels or a bottle of
shampoo. But are you really going to miss having the bed made?
Washington, D.C.-based business strategist Jonathan Smith,
44, was happy to skip the service and take 500 points during a
stay at a Sheraton in Hartford, Connecticut. "I made my bed just
as I do at home and called housekeeping when I needed fresh
towels," Smith said.
If you go the DIY-cleaning route, be sure to grill the staff
on what is being offered and the duration of the deal. Travel
experts say hotel points, when offered, typically have a greater
value than $5 food and beverage vouchers. Ryan Lile, who runs
the Frequent Flyer Academy, says 500 Starwood points are worth
about $20. Food vouchers, experts say, are more likely just to
get you to spend more money.
Another key point: What do you have to do if you want to
switch back to full housekeeping? Simply call the front desk is
all that's needed, according to Starwood, but cleaning won't
start until the next day. Once you've opted out, your room is
not eligible for cleaning that day under the program's rules.
RATCHETING UP THE OFFERS
For the past two decades, hotels have been encouraging
guests to dial back on cleaning services. See a card requesting
that towels be left on the floor in order to be replaced? Notice
that placard by the bedside you can use if you want to skip
having the sheets changed? Even the "do not disturb" signs have
morphed into a way to opt out of the process.
Cochran says some hotel chains - like the no-frills
Malaysia-based Tune Hotels - have gone to another extreme:
Instead of crediting back guests who choose to not have
housekeeping, they charge extra for such items as towels, soap
or shampoo.
"I don't think the major international chains will be
unbundling prices to that extreme," Cochran said. "Their core
customer is the business traveler who is happy to pay for the
standard slate of extras."
