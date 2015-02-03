Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
SEOUL Feb 3 South Korea's Hotel Shilla Co Ltd is interested in acquiring U.S.-based in-flight duty free operator DFASS Group, a Shilla spokesman said on Tuesday.
Hotel Shilla, the world's seventh-largest duty free operator, is among multiple global duty free operators looking into the deal, the spokesman said.
DFASS could not be immediately reached for comment.
