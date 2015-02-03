SEOUL Feb 3 South Korea's Hotel Shilla Co Ltd is interested in acquiring U.S.-based in-flight duty free operator DFASS Group, a Shilla spokesman said on Tuesday.

Hotel Shilla, the world's seventh-largest duty free operator, is among multiple global duty free operators looking into the deal, the spokesman said.

DFASS could not be immediately reached for comment.

