SEOUL Aug 18 A joint venture that includes South Korea's Hotel Shilla Co Ltd was picked as the preferred bidder to operate a portion of the duty free stores at Macau International Airport.

The move helped push up the company's shares to a record-high.

Hotel Shilla, Samsung Group's hospitality and duty free unit, and its cross-town rival, Lotte Duty Free, have been hunting for overseas expansion opportunities to replicate their success in South Korea, the world's biggest duty free market.

The joint venture with Hong Kong-based Sky Connection Ltd was picked as the preferred bidder for duty free shops and outlets for one of two duty free zones in the Macau airport for five years starting November 2014, a spokesman for Hotel Shilla said.

The joint venture is still negotiating detailed terms of the deal with a final decision expected next month at the earliest, he said.

The duty free shops at Macau earn a yearly revenue of around $160 million.

"This is a good signal to investors as Hotel Shilla is also bidding for rights to operate duty free shops at Sydney Airport," said Park Jong-dae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

"Hotel Shilla is a runner-up in the duty free market, but can leverage Samsung Group, a conglomerate with a global reach, to catch up in the market," he said.

Shares in Hotel Shilla rose as much as 5.2 percent to a record high of 130,500 won ($128.43) per share during trading on Monday.

Hotel Shilla has shops selling handbags and watches in Singapore's Changi Airport and is set to open cosmetics and perfume shops in the airport starting October this year.

Hotel Shilla generated 91 percent of its 2013 revenue from the company's duty free business.

($1 = 1,017.70 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)