Nov 7 Hotelbeds, the accommodation wholesaler
owned by Europe's biggest tour operator TUI Travel Plc TT.L,
said on Monday it expected sales to rise by 25 percent this
year and planned to ramp up its expansion in the Americas and
Asia.
The business, which sells accommodation at over 45,000
hotels in 147 countries to airlines and travel firms, reported
total transaction values of 982 million euros ($1.3 billion) in
2010 and expects that to rise by 25 percent this year.
Hotelbeds' global reach has helped it achieve strong growth
rates despite dire economic conditions in some source markets,
Joan Vila, managing director of TUI Travel's accommodation &
destinations told Reuters in an interview.
"At this particular time there are not that many businesses
that have this kind of growth rate. We have always had a global
appetite, the world is our market place," Villa said, adding
that the business is particularly targeting expansion in
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Korea and India.
Hotelbeds, whose clients include EasyJet (EZJ.L), Air
France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Travel Republic, also said on Monday
it planned to increase its global workforce of over 6,000 staff
by more than twenty percent in the next five years.
It is also increasing sales and marketing spend by 40
percent and IT investment by 43 percent.
The business is looking to take advantage of a sharp rise
in demand for online accommodation as customers increasingly
opt to book online rather than through high street travel
shops.
Demand for online accommodation is forecast to grow by 8
percent each year, according to research group Euromonitor.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, +44 20 7542 2943)
($1 = 0.727 Euros)