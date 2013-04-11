By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 A group of local governments
in New York State has won class-action status in a lawsuit that
accuses online travel booking companies of failing to pay
millions of dollars in hotel taxes, one of dozens of cases in a
legal battle playing out all across the country.
Nassau County filed the lawsuit in 2011 on behalf of at
least 56 government entities, claiming that companies such as
Expedia, Orbitz and Priceline have not
paid their fair share in local occupancy taxes.
Similar lawsuits throughout the United States have pitted
various local governments against online travel companies, which
profit by buying rooms from hotels in bulk before selling the
rooms to consumers at a higher price.
Municipalities claim the companies only pay taxes on the
wholesale rate they paid, rather than the retail rate consumers
are charged, and pocket the difference.
The booking companies have argued that the difference in
rates is essentially a service fee, not part of the room's
price, and is therefore not subject to occupancy taxes.
On Wednesday, state Supreme Court Justice Stephen Bucaria in
Nassau County ruled that the county, which levies a 3 percent
tax, could serve as the lead plaintiff for 56 cities and
counties that impose a hotel tax. The class would likely include
New York City and the tax revenues from its massive tourist
industry.
Robin Reck, a spokeswoman for the Travel Technology
Association, an industry group representing the online booking
companies, declined to comment.
"This is a huge step," said Nassau County Attorney John
Ciampoli. "What we're basically saying here is, it doesn't
matter how you go about booking your hotel room, you have to pay
the tax."
It is unclear how much money is at stake, Ciampoli said,
though he guessed it would "easily" exceed $50 million.
Overall, state and local governments have found it difficult
to prevail in such cases. According to the Tax Foundation, a
Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the majority of courts have
found in favor of the online booking companies.
In recent months, the issue has continued to divide courts.
A federal judge in San Antonio earlier this month ruled that
the booking companies owed 173 Texas municipalities more than
$55 million in back taxes, while a Florida judge sided with the
companies in February.
New York City attempted to close what it saw as a tax
loophole by extending a 6 percent occupancy tax to "online
travel intermediaries," but a state appeals court struck it down
in 2011, ruling that the city had exceeded its statutory
authority.
The case is County of Nassau v. Expedia Inc et al, New York
State Supreme Court, Nassau County, No. 013818/2011.