BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says CEO Paal Kibsgaard 2016 compensation was $18.6 mln
* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2015
* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.20
* Sales $209.9 mln vs est $209.3 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs est $0.00
* Shares rise 4 pct after the bell
March 7 Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher gross margins, and forecast a profit for the current quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.
Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14 percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which sells licensed band and movie merchandise, posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6 million, or 1 cent a share, last year.
Sales fell 1 percent to $209.9 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $209.3 million.
Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company were up at $9.10 after the bell. They closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac says expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in k certificates , which are expected to settle on or about february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: