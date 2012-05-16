* Q1 EPS $0.09 vs est. $0.08

* Q1 sales rises 6.4 pct to $171.5 mln vs est. $171.6 mln

* Q1 same-store sales rise 7.5 percent

May 16 Teen retailer Hot Topic Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and strong demand for merchandise related to the post-apocalyptic film "The Hunger Games".

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $3.8 million, or 9 cents per shares, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 17 cents per share a year ago.

Sales rose 6.4 percent to $171.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $171.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hot Topic shares closed at $9.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora & Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)