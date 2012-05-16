BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
* Q1 EPS $0.09 vs est. $0.08
* Q1 sales rises 6.4 pct to $171.5 mln vs est. $171.6 mln
* Q1 same-store sales rise 7.5 percent
May 16 Teen retailer Hot Topic Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and strong demand for merchandise related to the post-apocalyptic film "The Hunger Games".
For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $3.8 million, or 9 cents per shares, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 17 cents per share a year ago.
Sales rose 6.4 percent to $171.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $171.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hot Topic shares closed at $9.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora & Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: