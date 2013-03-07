(Corrects paragraph 5 to say Stefan Kaluzny is no longer a
director at Zale Corp, Apogee Retail and Eddie Bauer)
* Deal at $14/share represents 30 pct premium to Wednesday
close
* Hot Topic shares rise 29.8 pct in morning trade
* Hot Topic's top shareholder backs deal
March 7 Private equity firm Sycamore partners
will take teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc private
in a $600 million deal, adding to a retail portfolio that
includes Talbots Inc.
Sycamore, founded by retail industry veteran Stefan Kaluzny
in 2011, will pay $14 per share in cash, a 30 percent premium to
Hot Topic's Wednesday close on the Nasdaq.
Hot Topic shares rose almost 30 percent to a six-year high
of $13.95 in morning trade on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Sycamore Partners acquired women's apparel retailer Talbots
for $193.3 million last year and is in negotiations to acquire
Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
for $586.6 million.
Kaluzny is a former retail specialist at the well-known PE
firm Golden Gate Capital, and has previously served on the
boards of retailers Zale Corp, Apogee Retail and Eddie
Bauer.
Apparel chains such as Hot Topic that cater mainly to
teenage shoppers have struggled with a sales slowdown as its
core customer base has much less discretionary income in a weak
economy.
California-based Hot Topic, known for its music and movie
merchandise, saw unprecedented demand for apparel based on the
Twilight movie series in 2009, helping it post its biggest
full-year revenue of $761.07 million and making it one of the
top performers in the teen retail industry that year.
However, sales have been on a gradual decline since then and
the company reported 2012 sales of $697.9 million.
Hot Topic's revenue in the past three quarters have missed
Wall Street estimates.
Hot Topic Chief Executive Lisa Harper and top shareholder
Becker Drapkin Management LP have signed agreements indicating
they support the deal, Hot Topic said in a statement.
Harper and Becker Drapkin together hold about 8.9 percent of
the Hot Topic shares.
Guggenheim Securities is advising Hot Topic on the deal
while Cooley LLP is its legal adviser.
Sycamore is being advised by BofA Merrill Lynch.
