NEW YORK May 6 Thomas Hou has joined HSBC Bank
USA as managing director, Debt Finance Origination
for the U.S. Commercial Bank, HSBC officials confirmed Tuesday.
In this role, Hou will be responsible for helping HSBC's
commercial banking clients access bank financing. He will
partner with Andy Smith, head of DFO for the U.S. Commercial
Bank.
Both Hou and Smith will continue to work closely with Lex
Malas and Richard Jackson, co-heads of Leveraged and Acquisition
Finance within HSBC's Global Banking and Markets business to
deliver the full spectrum of event-driven financing solutions to
the commercial banking client base.
Hou and Smith report to Martin Brown, executive vice
president and head of large corporate banking.
Hou joins HSBC from Barclays where he was a managing
director with the high-grade loan syndicate. There he worked on
M&A and regular way corporate financings.
Prior to Barclays, Hou worked for Lehman Brothers and
JPMorgan.
