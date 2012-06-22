June 22 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers
Inc, whose textbooks have been a staple in American schoolhouses
for decades, received approval from a U.S. court to exit
bankruptcy, eliminating about $3 billion in debt.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy last month, said its
creditors will gain full control of the company, following its
exit from bankruptcy, and they will also receive $30.3 million
in cash.
Trade and unsecured creditors would be paid in full and
shareholders who back the plan will receive warrants for up to 5
percent of the equity in the reorganized company.
The company, which publishes the "Curious George" and J.R.R.
Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" children's book series, had lined
up $500 million in financing from Citigroup Inc.
Houghton's investors include the investment firm Guggenheim
Partners and hedge fund manager John Paulson's firm Paulson &
Co.
The case is In re: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-12171.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)