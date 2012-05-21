BRIEF-Alma Market to prepare motion for opening of bankruptcy proceedings with liquidation of assets
* Krakow court decides to discontinue rehabilitation proceedings of Alma Market on Feb. 10
May 21 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after the publisher of textbooks reached an agreement with a majority of its creditors to cut about $3.1 billion of debt.
The Boston-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan. It said it had more than $1 billion of both assets and liabilities. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Court in Lublin opens the company's arrangement proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, Feb 11 The founder of Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air, placed in receivership earlier this week, accused the government of seizing Arik to meet a political goal of creating a "national carrier" and said he would challenge the move in court.