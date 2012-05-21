May 21 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after the publisher of textbooks reached an agreement with a majority of its creditors to cut about $3.1 billion of debt.

The Boston-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan. It said it had more than $1 billion of both assets and liabilities. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)