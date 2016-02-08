NEW YORK Feb 8 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey said on Monday that it is saddened by the loss of Gregg Feinstein, its U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions.

"His contribution to our business was significant, and his warmth and generosity was well-known among his clients, colleagues and friends," the bank said in an emailed statement. "He will be sorely missed."

The bank did not give details of the cause or timing of Feinstein's death.

Feinstein was well known in the activist shareholder sector, where Houlihan Lokey led all banks in the practice of advising activist hedge funds on their investments into publicly traded companies.

Before joining Houlihan Lokey in 2005, Feinstein ran the M&A Group at Jefferies & Company. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty)