Aug 12 Houlihan Lokey Inc's initial public offering was priced at $21 per Class A share, below the IPO range of $22-$24, according to an underwriter.

The IPO raised $220.5 million for the company's shareholders and valued the boutique advisory firm at about $1.37 billion.

The company also cut the size of its offering to 10.5 million shares from 13.1 million, the underwriter said.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)