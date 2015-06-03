June 3 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed Jon Pritti to its healthcare group as a director.

Pritti joins from Cain Brothers, where he was a managing director providing M&A and capital raising investment banking services to healthcare services clients, Houlihan Lokey said.

He was a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs & Co prior to joining Cain Brothers.

Pritti will be based in New York and report to Mark Francis, managing director and head of the healthcare group.

He will focus on building the healthcare group's revenue cycle management services, outsourced services, consulting and distribution franchises, the bank said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)