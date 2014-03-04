Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, March 4 No very large crude carriers (VLCCs) will load from Britain's Hound Point oil terminal in May and June due to planned maintenance, a spokeswoman for operator BP said on Tuesday.
Last week traders reported hearing that Hound Point's Jetty 1 would undergo fender and integrity work in May and June.
VLCCs can only load from Jetty 1, but BP was not immediately able to confirm the impact on loadings.
VLCC shipments to South Korea and China from Hound Point have supported Forties differentials and Brent futures in February and the absence of VLCC loadings in May and June is thought likely to depress prices.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.