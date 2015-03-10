LONDON, March 10 Hound Point's Jetty 1 in the North Sea will close for maintenance from May 6 to June 8, a spokeswoman for the operator BP said on Tuesday, preventing VLCC loadings.

Hound Point's Jetty 1 is the key loading berth for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) departing with Forties crude for Asia.

Last year, spring maintenance at Jetty 1 ran for about six weeks, during which time Forties differentials slumped to multi-year lows. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Louise Heaven)