Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
LONDON, March 10 Hound Point's Jetty 1 in the North Sea will close for maintenance from May 6 to June 8, a spokeswoman for the operator BP said on Tuesday, preventing VLCC loadings.
Hound Point's Jetty 1 is the key loading berth for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) departing with Forties crude for Asia.
Last year, spring maintenance at Jetty 1 ran for about six weeks, during which time Forties differentials slumped to multi-year lows. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Louise Heaven)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.