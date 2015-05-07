LONDON May 7 A month of planned maintenance has
started at the North Sea loading terminal for Forties crude,
which helps set the Brent benchmark, an industry source said on
Thursday, preventing VLCC loadings.
Hound Point's Jetty 1 is the key loading berth for very
large crude carriers (VLCCs), so the closure makes moving
Forties to far-flung destinations like Asia more difficult and
has weighed on the price of Forties.
The facility's operator, BP, said in March Jetty 1
would close for maintenance from May 6 to June 8
. BP could not immediately be reached on
Thursday.
In 2014, spring maintenance at Jetty 1 lasted for about six
weeks, during which time Forties differentials slumped to
multi-year lows.
