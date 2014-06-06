(Adds details)

LONDON, June 6 The VLCC jetty at the North Sea's Hound Point crude oil terminal will reopen on June 16, a spokeswoman for operator BP told Reuters on Friday.

The reopening of Jetty 1, which is the only berth big enough to take VLCCs at Hound Point, should help provide some support to Forties crude oil differentials and Brent futures as traders will be able to ship crude to Asia once more.

Jetty 1 has been closed since the start of May for fender and integrity works, which were expected to take between six and eight weeks.

During the closure of the jetty, Forties differentials slumped to multi-year lows, with one mid-June loading cargo trading at dated Brent minus 95 cents on Thursday.

The depressed levels reflect the ample supplies of Forties currently available in Europe and weak demand from local refiners. Traders hope that Asian buying of Forties will give a boost to differentials, although some say the arbitrage is currently unworkable.