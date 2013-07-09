WASHINGTON, July 8 In a rare show of bipartisan
unity, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to
block an auditor industry watchdog from forcing companies to
switch auditors, a regulatory move that could break up some
business relationships over a century old.
The 321-62 vote was a partial victory for big businesses and
major audit firms, which oppose mandatory auditor rotation,
though it is still unclear whether there is any appetite in the
U.S. Senate to take up the measure.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which
regulates auditors, has been debating auditor rotation since
2011 as one way to ensure that auditors are impartial when they
check companies' books.
Created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the watchdog was set
up to be an independent overseer of the audit profession, which
had previously been self-regulated.
Backers of rotation say it is necessary to break up cozy
relationships that develop between auditors and their clients
over many years. Outside auditors are required by law to be
independent so they can check companies' books with a skeptical
eye.
Dozens of U.S. companies have had the same auditor for 25
years or more. Conglomerate General Electric Co has had
the same auditor since 1909; consumer goods maker Procter &
Gamble Co, since 1890.
But mandatory rotation has drawn fierce opposition from
business groups and auditors, including PricewaterhouseCoopers
, KPMG, Deloitte & Touche LLC and
Ernst & Young LLP. Critics have said it would raise
audit costs, but not improve audit quality.
"Implementing this proposal would significantly impair the
quality of public audits ... and harm investors and consumers,"
said Virginia Republican Robert Hurt, who sponsored the bill
along with New York Democrat Gregory Meeks.
The PCAOB has considered a host of reforms to improve audit
quality, partly in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis
when auditors failed to warn of problems at companies that later
collapsed.
European regulators are also considering auditor rotation as
part of a broad package of auditor reforms.
A spokeswoman for the PCAOB did not say whether the issue of
auditor rotation is off the table, noting that the board had
solicited opinions on the "longstanding debate over mandatory
audit firm rotation."
"The board continues to pursue the best means of fostering
auditor independence, objectivity and professional skepticism,"
PCAOB spokeswoman Colleen Brennan said.
The major support from Democrats for the bill on Monday may
come as a surprise to some, since they have typically defended
the PCAOB and pressed for it to remain independent.
But their strong backing of the bill was foreshadowed last
month after the House Financial Services Committee unanimously
approved it in a 52-0 vote.
Maxine Waters of California, a liberal-leaning Democrat and
the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee,
said on Monday she supports efforts to bolster auditor
independence, but not through term limits for audit firms.
Audit firm rotation "will significantly increase costs for
companies, as well as diminish the quality of information upon
which investors base their investment decisions," she said.
"It is not clear to me that requiring a public company to
change auditors every so many years will contribute to auditor
independence," she added.
The American Institute of CPAs issued a statement almost
immediately after the bill's passage applauding the legislation.
"In the absence of evidence that mandatory audit firm
rotation would enhance audit quality, the House has sent
regulators in the United States and Europe a clear message that
the time has come to end the debate over rotation," said Barry
Melancon, the group's chief executive.