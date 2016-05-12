May 12 House Foods Group Inc and GABAN CO Ltd :

* Says House Foods Group Inc offers a takeover bid for 9.3 million shares (or 5.6 no less than million shares) of GABAN CO Ltd for 6.6 billion yen

* Says offering period from May 13 to June 23

* Says settlement starts on June 30

* Says GABAN CO Ltd will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WtFMU7

