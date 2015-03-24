(Corrects to note that the lawmakers announced their bill on
Tuesday, but the bill was introduced late Monday)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 24 A Republican congressman
and a Democratic colleague have introduced a bill to shed more
light on the workings of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council, which watches for emerging threats to market stability.
The draft bill by Florida Republican Dennis Ross and
Maryland Democrat John Delaney was introduced late Monday, and
formally announced on Tuesday - just a day before Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew is slated to testify in the Senate about the
latest efforts to improve transparency for the panel.
The council, which Lew chairs, is a body of regulators
created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law. It has the power to
designate large financial firms as systemically important - a
tag that carries capital requirements and greater oversight by
the Federal Reserve.
The panel has already designated GE Capital, American
International Group, Prudential and Metlife
as systemically important firms. Metlife is fighting the
designation in a federal court.
In addition, the council is exploring the activities and
products offered by asset managers such as BlackRock and
Fidelity to see if any may pose risks. Wednesday marks the last
day that the panel will be accepting public feedback on its
review of the asset management industry.
Critics have accused the council of being shrouded in
secrecy. Many of its meetings are conducted behind closed doors,
and few details are often made public.
In addition, companies that are being considered for
designation have often complained they are not given enough
notice so that they may submit materials and make their case to
the panel on why they should not face greater oversight.
In response to some of these critiques, the council has
taken some steps to improve its policies and procedures.
Earlier this year, it adopted changes to provide firms with
more notice when they are being weighed for designation as
systemically important, offer more transparency to the broader
public, and improve the process of its annual re-evaluation of
prior designations.
The bill introduced on Tuesday is somewhat similar to one
the two lawmakers put forward last year.
A spokeswoman for Ross said the bill would essentially
codify some of the changes the council recently made into law,
including a requirement that it give companies more notice when
they are being reviewed.
A Treasury spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment on
the draft bill.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)