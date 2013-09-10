By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 A U.S. House of
Representatives committee is investigating whether federal
securities regulators are using last century's tools to review
corporations' books despite a rule that requires them to use
21st century technology.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa sent a letter
on Tuesday to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo
White asking for an explanation of why the regulator has been so
slow to embrace the use of eXtensible Business Reporting
Language, or XBRL, even as she seeks more funds to hire
additional staff.
"Interactive data in financial reporting offers the
opportunity for increased speed, accuracy and usability through
automation," Issa wrote to White.
"Given the SEC's awareness of interactive data's potential,
it is surprising that the SEC has not yet integrated interactive
data into its internal review processes to improve efficiency or
reduce costs," Issa wrote adding that the regulator was relying
on "printouts, pencils and calculators".
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on the letter. To see
the letter, click on:
In late 2008, the SEC adopted a rule mandating companies and
mutual funds submit XBRL versions of their financial statements
in addition to routine text format. The open-standard software
labels financial statements with computer-readable tags that can
be read like barcodes to help investors more easily find and
compare information about companies.
The rule was championed by then-SEC Chair Chris Cox, and
supervised by White's husband John, who served as the SEC's
director of corporation finance and helped oversee the drafting
of the new regulation.
But a Republican committee aide said former SEC staffers
told the panel that the commission fails to utilize the
information it gets and instead resorts to pencils and
calculators.
"Rather than use the wealth of structured financial data it
is already collecting to automate any level of review, the SEC
continues to ask Congress for more money to pay for increased
staff," Issa wrote.
In some cases, the SEC has spent money to gain access to
commercial databases like Yahoo! Finance, which contain the same
data being provided by companies to the agency for free, Issa
wrote.
Moreover, the letter said the SEC has failed to take steps
to correct "significant errors" often contained in companies'
XBRL filings.
Errors, omissions or potential problems with company
disclosures are typically addressed by the SEC's Corporation
Finance Division.
"The SEC has not issued even one comment letter on any of
the more than 1.4 million errors identified," Issa said.
In his letter, Issa asks the SEC to provide his committee
staff with a briefing on the issue of implementing and enforcing
the interactive data rule.
He also said he wants the agency to provide documents
showing how much the SEC has spent to purchase to outside
databases and internal memos relating to policies and guidance
on the use of XBRL.
Despite Issa's complaints, there are at least some corners
of the SEC that are actively seeking to use XBRL to improve
oversight of companies' financial statements.
Late last year, the SEC's Chief Economist Craig Lewis
announced the SEC had developed a new model designed to mine
corporate filing data to test whether companies may be inflating
or deflating the numbers to make things appear rosier.
"We are mining that rich vein of information...to develop
various ways to evaluate registrant filings and search for
potential areas of risk," Lewis said at the time.
The new model is still in beta testing mode.