Jan 6 House Of Fraser Ltd
* Record Christmas trading period, which this year started
in the week of Black Friday
* Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) for the 6 weeks to Jan. 3 up
8.0 pct and cash gross margins up 9.0 pct
* Online sales (ex VAT) up 31.2 pct, and "bricks and mortar"
stores also traded up 4.2 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Lfl sales (ex VAT) for 1st 10 weeks of Q4 up 6.7 percent,
cash gross margin up 7.5 percent
* Says expects to report further growth in full year
earnings
