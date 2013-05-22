LONDON May 22 House of Fraser * UK retailer House of Fraser 13 weeks to April 27 like-for-like sales up 4.8

percent * Year to Jan. 26 sales up 3.3 pct on a like-for-like basis (ex VAT) to 1.2 billion pounds * Gross profit 403.8 million pounds, up 4.7 million pounds from 2012 * Adjusted EBITDA up 4.3 pct to 61.1 million pounds * Net debt of 157.2 million pounds, down from 163.4 million pounds