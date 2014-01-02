LONDON Jan 2 British department stores group
House of Fraser on Thursday said a surge in online sales had
helped it to its best ever Christmas trading period.
The group, which trades from 61 stores in Britain and
Ireland and has annual sales of around 1.2 billion pounds ($2
billion), said like-for-like sales excluding VAT for the three
weeks to Dec. 28 rose 7.3 percent, with online sales up 57.7
percent.
Like-for-like sales excluding VAT for the first 9 weeks of
its fourth quarter were up 4.3 percent, the firm said, adding it
expected to finish the year with lower net debt, which stood at
157.2 million pounds for the year to Jan. 26, 2013.
According to industry sources last month, French department
store group Galeries Lafayette is in talks to buy
House of Fraser.
The firm, which made a loss before tax and exceptional items
of 6.9 million pounds in its last fiscal year, has spent almost
a decade under private ownership, but had been considering a
return to the stock market after previous attempts at a possible
trade sale failed.