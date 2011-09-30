SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian home prices in major
cities slipped 0.4 percent in August, the smallest fall since
April, as expectations for interest rate hikes waned, and prices
could recover if rates do indeed drop, property consultants RP
Data and Rismark said on Friday.
"There's been a big shift in interest rate expectations,"
said Rismark economist Christopher Joye.
"Households have been banking on being hit by a series of
interest rate increases and that hasn't come to pass. And if
rates fall, house prices I think will likely rise," he added.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had considered hiking
rates as recently as August but the turmoil on global markets
has since shifted it to the sidelines and most analysts see it
staying on hold for months to come.
A series of rate hikes in 2009 and 2010, and expectations
for more rate increases to come are the chief reason house
prices fell 3.2 percent compared to a year earlier.
Still, prices in Sydney, the nation's biggest city, were
resilient, remaining unchanged in August on a seasonally
adjusted basis and rising 0.3 percent from a year earlier.
But prices in Melbourne dropped 0.2 percent from the
previous month and 4.3 percent from a year earlier.
Price drops vary with the most expensive fifth of suburbs
recording a drop of 5.5 percent in capital value over the last
year, compared with a 3.1 percent loss across the broad middle
market, according to RP Data and Rismark.
RP Data this week issued another report on home equity
which showed that 3.7 percent of home owners across the country
were in a negative equity position where the current value of
their home was less than what they originally paid for the
property.
The report also said just over 45 percent of homes across
Australia are worth more than twice what the owner originally
paid.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)