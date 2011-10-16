Oct 17 Asking prices for homes in England and
Wales rose 2.8 percent in October but the gulf between prices in
the north and south was its widest in at least nine years,
property marketing company Rightmove said on Monday.
House prices advertised via Rightmove's website, which
covers about 90 percent of homes sold via agents, showed their
biggest overall rise since February.
Asking prices in northern regions, however, fell 0.7
percent, while prices in the southern regions rose 4.7 percent,
led by greater London.
"For the average asking price of a property in the south you
could now buy two average properties in the north and still have
enough change left to buy new carpets and curtains," director of
Rightmove Miles Shipside said.
Since the start of the credit crunch in 2007 asking prices
in the south have risen 5.4 percent, while in the north they
have fallen 9.4 percent, resulting in the biggest disparity
between the two regions since records began in August 2002.
Rightmove said price decreases in the north were linked to
higher unemployment figures and public sector layoffs, while
more cash-rich southerners with larger deposits were able to
secure low interest rates on mortgages.
Mortgage approval rates in August were their highest since
the end of 2009 and nearly double their low point in April 2008,
according to the Bank of England.
Rightmove includes London, southeast and southwest England
and the East Anglia region in its figures for the south, with
Wales and the rest of England bracketed as the north.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Patrick Graham)