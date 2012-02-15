(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Lou Carlozo
Feb 15 Rich Arzaga owns a luxury home in
San Ramon, California, but he's not betting on it as an
investment.
The founder and CEO of Cornerstone Wealth Management, who
bought the 5,000 sq. ft. property in 2005 for $1.8 million and
has spent $500,000 improving it, considers the abode a wonderful
place for his family. But ask him to rate his home -- or any
home, for that matter -- as a financial investment, and Arzaga
balks.
"It's the American Dream to own a home, but whoever said
that didn't do the analysis on it," says Arzaga , knowing
he's taking a contrarian stance to conventional wisdom.
Examining 250 properties around the U.S., and going through
close to 40 client files to project the financial impact of
owning real estate versus liquidating it, Arzaga, an adjunct
professor in personal finance at the University of California at
Berkeley, found that, "100 percent of the time it was better to
rent, rather than own."
That's right: 100 percent.
The reason is simple. While a home is the main repository of
wealth for many Americans, it comes with numerous hefty
expenses. The carrying costs - what's needed to hold and
maintain the asset - range from property taxes and home
insurance to emergency repairs and renovations. In a rental
situation, the landlord covers those costs, leaving the occupant
free to invest revenue in other areas.
"I don't have the emotions a lot of people do surrounding
real estate," Arzaga says. "I have steely eyes for how investing
in real estate works, and I'd better be a prudent investor for
my clients."
Owning a dream home, he says, creates a drain on other
financial priorities, causing homeowners "not to meet their
financial goals. They were going to fail."
Some real estate experts thought there was some truth to
Azarga's argument, albeit with several conditions .
"To state that owning a home is or isn't a good investment
is too simplistic," says Jeffrey Rogers, president and COO of
Integra Realty Resources. "It depends. In times of relatively
higher rents, low home values, and low interest rates, it makes
sense to own a home. But in a reverse market, it wouldn't be
economically feasible. Over time, those who purchase in down or
flat markets with low interest rates come out ahead."
"Our lifetimes are a long time, and when we look over the
long term, real estate and other investments tend to have a
positive return," says Jed Kolko, chief economist at Trulia.com,
a real estate search and research website. "But when it comes
to real estate, changing your mind is expensive. There are a lot
of costs involved in buying, selling and moving. If you move
every two years, it's probably a bad investment for you. It also
depends on your job market. If you're in a one-company town and
the company goes down, there goes your job and there goes your
home value."
Greg McBride, a senior analyst at Bankrate.com,
agrees with one point of Arzaga's. "Home ownership is not so
much a creator of wealth as a store of wealth," he says. "The
promise of home ownership is that over the long haul, it can
rebate many or perhaps all of your costs, unlike rent, which
doesn't rebate a dime."
The trouble, he says, is that many Americans want a home so
badly, they neglect other ways to grow wealth and financial
security.
"You have the other financial bases covered: emergency
savings, retirement savings, paying off debt, saving for the
education of your children," McBride says. "There's no sense in
buying a home if it's going to deplete your emergency or
retirement savings."
McBride crunched the numbers in a pre-bubble era (2004) for
a home purchased at $200,000 by a buyer in the 27 percent
marginal tax bracket. Factoring in a 30-year mortgage, $1,200 in
annual home insurance, closing costs of $5,500 and maintenance
costs of $100 a month, along with property taxes, he calculated
that it would take a selling price, 10 years later, of $395,404
just to break even. His conclusion gave Arzaga's view credence:
"Homeownership may not be the moneymaker you think it is." (See
the full chart at link.reuters.com/hej66s)
Then there's the emergency fund, a must for when a home
requires unexpected repair work.
"As far as emergency savings is concerned, six months of a
cushion is adequate," McBride says. "But only 24 percent of
people have that kind of cushion, and about 65 percent own
homes."
So while home ownership may sound glamorous, you need a lot
of money to make it work, without much guarantee of positive
returns in a post-bubble era. Indeed, Arzaga cites himself as an
example of how home ownership doesn't pay off. His residence is
today worth $1.5 million, about 17 percent less than what he
paid.
So why not sell? For Arzaga, it's a lifestyle choice, and
one that he doesn't regret, since his big money-making
investments are elsewhere.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Beth Pinsker Gladstone and Andrew
Hay)