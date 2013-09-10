By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Two leading Democrats on the
Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday pressed the U.S.
government's mortgage insurer to revise one of its housing aid
programs to ensure it reaches a larger pool of distressed
borrowers.
A new requirement to verify employment for those
participating in the Federal Housing Administration's loan
modification program shuts out eligible borrowers who would
otherwise benefit from the government's assistance, Senate
Banking Chairman Tim Johnson and fellow Democrat Elizabeth
Warren said in a letter to the FHA's chief.
"There is no good justification for restricting access to
the loan modification program based on the source of one's
income," the senators wrote to FHA's Commissioner Carol Galante.
The new requirement, which went into effect on March 15,
limits some seniors, veterans, and single parents with other
sources of income outside of monthly paychecks, the lawmakers
stated.
Many homeowners draw funds from other sources, including
personal retirement accounts, alimony or child support, and
federal benefit programs, such as Social Security Disability
Insurance. The senators want the clause "currently employed"
that was inserted into the FHA's guidelines for the government's
loan modification program to be removed to allow those who rely
on various income sources to be eligible for aid.
The Federal Housing Administration made the changes earlier
this year as part of its improved loss mitigation efforts,
including a revised set of alternatives to foreclosure in order
to reduce the number of claims against the agency's insurance
fund. The FHA, which insures about a third of U.S. mortgages,
faces a projected shortfall of $16.3 billion due in part to
defaults on mortgages it guaranteed from 2007 to 2009 as the
housing bubble deflated.
It could be forced to turn to the Treasury Department for a
bailout at the end of September.
"The 'currently employed' provision is bad for homeowners
and also bad for FHA, which can benefit from a more effective
loss mitigation program," the senators wrote.
The FHA does not actually lend money to home buyers but
instead insures the home loans made by private lenders. In
exchange for this protection, the FHA charges certain fees and
the cost of which is passed on to borrowers. The government
mortgage insurer plays a key role in helping those with low and
modest incomes obtain access to credit to purchase a home.