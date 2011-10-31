BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's Housing Finance said on Monday it was seeking to float a 25-year housing bond to help address the funding challenge facing the housing sector to address bottlenecks arising from interest rates fluctuations in short term funding.
The bond would be aimed at institutional investors like pension funds and real estate investment trusts.
"Access to Long term financing will insulate the housing finance system from market fluctuations associated with short term funds," Housing Finance Managing Director, Frank Ireri, said in a statement accompanying the firm's nine-month earning results. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: