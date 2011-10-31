NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's Housing Finance said on Monday it was seeking to float a 25-year housing bond to help address the funding challenge facing the housing sector to address bottlenecks arising from interest rates fluctuations in short term funding.

The bond would be aimed at institutional investors like pension funds and real estate investment trusts.

"Access to Long term financing will insulate the housing finance system from market fluctuations associated with short term funds," Housing Finance Managing Director, Frank Ireri, said in a statement accompanying the firm's nine-month earning results. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)