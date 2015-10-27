NAIROBI Oct 27 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing
Finance Group posted a 7 percent rise in nine-month
pretax profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in net interest
income.
Pretax profit rose to 1.1 billion shillings ($10.8
million)for the nine months to Sept. 30. Net interest income
rose 24 percent to 2.72 billion shillings, it said in a
statement.
Housing Finance said net loans and advances to customers
rose to 51.71 billion shillings from 43.27 billion shillings,
with net non-performing loans falling by a fifth to 2.7 billion
shillings.
Housing Finance's earnings per share fell to 2.98 shillings
from 4.15 shillings in the same period last year. It declared a
dividend per share of 0.65 shillings, down from 0.75 shillings.
It did not give a reason for the fall in earnings per share,
but it conducted a rights issue in March in which it offered
116.67 million new shares, raising 2.95 billion shillings.
($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Anand Basu)