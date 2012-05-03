* Chairman attributes lower profits to higher provisions

* Rise in gross income despite domestic economic slowdown

AMMAN May 3 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, the country's second lender, reported on Thursday a weaker-than-expected 4.7 percent rise in first quarter net profit after it set aside higher provisions than required by the Central Bank.

Chairman Michel Marto said gross income rose 30 percent to 88 million dinars at the end of March 2012 compared with the same period last year, in a statement to the bourse.

Quarterly net profit rose less than the bank had expected from the year-earlier period to 24.4 million dinars ($34.4 million). The bank did not say why it set aside more provisions.

"I expect better results in the coming periods of the year," he said.

Figures show assets stood at 6.67 billion dinars at the end of March, a 3.7 percent drop from the end of 2011. A sluggish economy also contributed to a 3.3 percent drop in customer deposits to 4.67 billion dinars.

Bankers said that while the credit provisions weighed on profit, Housing Bank was cushioned by a healthy capital base.

Its total capital adequacy ratio reached 20.1 percent at the end of March 2012, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent.

"The bank enjoys a strong capital base and sound and quality loan and investment portfolio," Marto said.

Most Jordanian banks have set aside higher provisions to cover possible defaults and non-performing loans by businesses and real estate firms hit by the effect of the global downturn on the aid-dependent economy and uncertainty sparked by Arab unrest.

Housing Bank's main shareholders are Qatar National Bank with over 35 percent followed by Libya's Foreign Bank with a 15 percent shareholding and Kuwait's Real Estate Investment Consortium with a stake of over 10 percent.

Jordan's state pension fund also has a 15.4 percent shareholding. Gulf Arab investors along with Jordanian businessmen own the remaining shares of the bank, which has the largest branch network in the country. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)