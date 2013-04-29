AMMAN, April 29 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance achieved a 5.7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to $36.5 million, it said in a statement on Monday.

Assets were $9.9 billion at the end of March, said the bank, which gave no comparative figures.

Housing Bank for Trade and Finance is the country's number-two lender. Its main shareholder is Qatar National Bank , with a stake of over 35 percent. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)