NAIROBI Oct 28 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing
Finance reported a 58 percent jump in nine-month
pretax profit on Monday, helped by growth in net interest
income.
Pretax profit rose to 894.7 million shillings ($10.5
million) for the period through September as net interest income
grew 45 percent to 1.97 billion.
Housing Finance's net non-performing loans increased to 2.4
billion shillings from 1.4 billion, which the firm's managing
director, Frank Ireri, attributed to changes in the law on debt
recovery and high interest rates for most of 2012.
The mortgage lender, like other banks, has benefited from a
cut in lending rates by the central bank, which sent commercial
rates to a low of 14 percent during the period, from 25 percent
a year ago.
Its loan book grew by 16 percent to 33.5 billion shillings.
Housing Finance shares were unchanged at 26.25 shilling
during Monday's session. The results were issued after the
market was closed.
($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)