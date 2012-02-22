* Loan book up despite rising interest rates
* Seeking an offshore long-term debt to cushion high rates
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 22 Kenya's second-largest
mortgage lender Housing Finance posted a 74 percent
jump in 2011 profit, as its loan book grew by a third despite
high interest rates, it said on Wednesday, adding it planned to
raise long-term financing abroad.
Housing Finance said its pretax profit rose to 975.8 million
shillings ($11.7 million), while its loan book grew by 31
percent to 24.2 billion shillings and earnings per share climbed
26 percent to 2.70 shillings.
"We are optimistic that we can maintain the growth curve in
the current financial year on the back of long term financing
which will shield the company from current market fluctuation in
the money market," Frank Ireri, the managing director of the
lender, told an investor briefing.
He said the firm's net interest income rose to 1.9 billion
shillings from 1.4 billion shillings.
Concerned with the huge fluctuations in short-term funding
instruments, Housing Finance said in October it was considering
floating a 25-year housing bond targeting pension funds and real
estate investment trusts.
Ireri said the company was now seeking to raise funds abroad
as opposed to the bond, because of the high domestic rates.
"We cannot come in with a bond right now because guys will
ask for very high interest rates. We are borrowing an offshore
debt," Ireri said.
The mortgage lender raised 7 billion shillings through a
seven-year bond issue in October 2010. The bond had a fixed rate
set at 8.5 percent and a variable rate pegged at 3 percent above
the 182-day Treasury bill rate.
High interest rates and double digit inflation in Kenya are
hurting the real estate industry, as developers and buyers
struggle to meet financing requirements, property pricing index
firm HassConsult said in January.
Shilling depreciation for most of 2011 also slowed the flow
of real estate developments and hurt the industry as
construction material costs rose.
"There is a lot of imported content in construction and with
the exchange rate going crazy and interest rates raising last
year some developers slowed down," said Ireri.
"The impact may still be there this year, but in 2013 we may
find that there is a housing shortage ... and there will be high
demand again."
($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)
