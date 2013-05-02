UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HOUSTON May 2 One person was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to local media reports.
The person fired the shot near security checkpoint in Terminal B of the airport on the north side of Houston, according to KHOU-TV. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders