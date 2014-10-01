Oct 1 Houzz, an online platform for home
remodelling and design, said it had closed a $165 million
financing agreement to accelerate its expansion into
international markets.
The fundraising was led by Houzz's early partner, Sequoia
Capital, in partnership with existing investors such as Oren
Zeev, New Enterprise Associates, GGV Capital and Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, Houzz said in a statement. (bit.ly/1E0omNZ)
New participants DST Global and T. Rowe Price Group Inc
also took part in the financing, the company added.
Houzz will also use the funds to further build its
technology platform and products, the company said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)