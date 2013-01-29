By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 U.S. home improvement
website, Houzz, has raised $35 million from venture capital
firms, including Silicon Valley's New Enterprise Associates and
GGV Capital, and plans to hire more staff and expand into Europe
and Australia.
The company, which helps homeowners with large renovation
projects, also said it would begin running advertising for
architects and contractors.
Since 2010, total U.S. spending on renovations has eclipsed
spending on new single-family home construction almost every
month - as opposed to the pre-2007 years, when the building boom
churned out new homes, according to the National Association of
Home Builders.
Alfred Lin, a partner at Sequoia Capital, who backed Houzz
early on, said the home improvement market is now worth as much
$300 billion.
Houzz's financing is a vote of confidence at a time when
many Silicon Valley investors are questioning the potential
profitability of e-commerce and social media startups.
Daily deals site Groupon has seen its stock sink
almost 75 percent since its public share listing as it struggles
to acquire new merchants, and privately held online retailers
Gilt Groupe Inc and Beachmint.com have laid off staff.
Houzz's backers argue its strategy will pay off because it
caters to homeowners carrying out big-ticket projects - an
audience that contractors are willing to pay to reach.
Founded in 2009, the company does not disclose its valuation
or say whether it is profitable, but its investors say ads could
become a hefty revenue stream because the majority of renovation
projects are worth more than $30,000.
"We remove the barriers between homeowners and good design
and great professionals," Houzz chief executive Adi Tatarko
said.
"The process doesn't have to be so hard. It's no longer just
word-of-mouth and a referral from your realtors or your
neighbors."
Tatarko, who predicts that the remodeling market will hit
double-digit growth this year, said she wanted to also ensure
that her service appealed to a broad range of customers.
"It's no longer just custom, high-end projects, it's across
the board," Tatarko said. "No matter who it is, people are
always passionate about their homes."