LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Controversial radio shock jock Howard Stern will be the new judge on TV show "America's Got Talent", NBC said on Thursday, and will also continue to host his daily radio program for SiriusXM.

Stern, 57, will replace departing talk show host Piers Morgan on the panel when the talent show returns for a 7th season in the summer of 2012.

Production of the show will move to New York to accommodate Stern's schedule.

"Howard Stern's larger-than-life personality will bring a thrilling new dynamic to 'America's Got Talent' starting this summer," said NBC alternative programming chief Paul Telegdy.

"He's a proven innovator and his track record in broadcasting is truly remarkable. Howard is very passionate about this show and is fully committed to its future," Telegdy said in a statement.

Stern is known for conducting sexually explicit interviews, his raunchy sense of humor and for his satirical comments on religion, race and other hot button topics.

"America's Got Talent" created by British entrepreneur Simon Cowell, is one of the most successful shows for NBC and the outspoken Stern had been Cowell's top choice to join the judging panel. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Patricia Reaney)