LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Controversial radio shock
jock Howard Stern will be the new judge on TV show "America's
Got Talent", NBC said on Thursday, and will also continue to
host his daily radio program for SiriusXM.
Stern, 57, will replace departing talk show host Piers
Morgan on the panel when the talent show returns for a 7th
season in the summer of 2012.
Production of the show will move to New York to accommodate
Stern's schedule.
"Howard Stern's larger-than-life personality will bring a
thrilling new dynamic to 'America's Got Talent' starting this
summer," said NBC alternative programming chief Paul
Telegdy.
"He's a proven innovator and his track record in
broadcasting is truly remarkable. Howard is very passionate
about this show and is fully committed to its future," Telegdy
said in a statement.
Stern is known for conducting sexually explicit interviews,
his raunchy sense of humor and for his satirical comments on
religion, race and other hot button topics.
"America's Got Talent" created by British entrepreneur
Simon Cowell, is one of the most successful shows for NBC and
the outspoken Stern had been Cowell's top choice to join the
judging panel.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Patricia Reaney)