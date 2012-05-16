(Updates ratings data, showing big slide in total viewers)
LOS ANGELES May 15 Howard Stern brought his Mr
Nice Guy act to "America's Got Talent" on Monday, but fewer
people watched the show compared to last year, despite the
publicity over his arrival.
Stern, 58, one of America's best-known "shock jocks", left
bad language and sexually explicit banter at home in his first
stint as a new judge on the NBC show, leading critics to dub him
"a sweet old man" and a judge with "a lot of heart."
But many TV viewers didn't bother to watch. "America's Got
Talent" was watched by 10.5 million viewers, down some 30
percent on last year's season debut (15.3 million). The audience
was also 16 percent down among the 18-49 age group prized by
advertisers, ratings data showed on Tuesday.
Millions more Americans watched "Dancing with the Stars"
(15.6 million) on ABC, while CBS comedies "Two and A Half Men"
and "Mike & Molly" attracted more than 11 million viewers each.
Stern made a name for himself by pushing sexual boundaries
and making provocative comments on race and religion on his
daily SiriusXM satellite radio show.
His reputation led the Parent Television Council to urge
advertisers to boycott the family-friendly "America's Got
Talent" before it even aired, claiming that Stern's presence
would cause a sharp increase in explicit content.
Judging by Monday's show, they needn't have worried. Stern
was friendly, and even kind, to contestants parading skills
ranging from eating locusts to break dancing.
The Washington Post said Stern had become "a beloved uncle",
while People magazine said Stern showed "a lot of heart and
proved he's got talent - for judging."
The New York Daily News said Stern appeared comfortable on
the show and got caught up with the "figurative group hugs and
four-handerkerchief moments".
Entertainment Weekly's Ken Tucker said Stern was "perfectly
fine" but took him to task for some of his gushing comments, and
added "I'd forgotten what a tiresome talent show 'AGT' is."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Piya Sinha-Roy)